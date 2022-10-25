Philadelphia abuzz with victory feeling, businesses cashing in

Last week's visits to hotels and casinos were up 21% from the previous week and retail shopping was up 11%.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, last week's visits to hotels and casinos were up 21% from the previous week and retail shopping was up 11%.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite Monday's gloomy weather, Philadelphia is still on cloud 9 after Sunday's Phillies victory.

There's something positive to talk about with friends and coworkers. You can feel the difference in the collective mood, and businesses can feel it too.

"I live on the 27th floor and I could hear it like I was on the street, that's how loud it was," said Stephanie Warakomski of Center City.

Last night Center City was electric with the sound of victory.

SEE ALSO: What greased poles? Phillies fans celebrate team's first trip to World Series since '09

Living in the shadow of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadephia, you could feel the reverberations of the crowd.

The Phillies are headed to the World Series -- and that victory can be felt everywhere you turn.

"Lots of big smiles in the mornings," said Ian Fletcher of Point Breeze.

"Sometimes we hear of all the things going on that we see on the news and all the bad things. Sometimes it's really good to have something to celebrate," said Dorian Hall of Germantown.

When the bell rings, citywide business roars.

"They're not only going to bars and restaurants. They're staying in hotels. They're also doing things before the game, going shopping, going to the art museum, hanging out in the parks," said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, last week's visits to hotels and casinos were up 21% from the previous week, and retail shopping was up 11%.

SEE ALSO: Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans

As for those hopping on the bandwagon, they're welcome too.

"As long as they're on board with the Phillies," said Mike O'Connell of South Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Phillies' victory, city officials prepared for possible celebrations by greasing streetlamps.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, the grease for those poles came from nine five-gallon pails which were left over from the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl victory. The city may need to stock up again very soon.