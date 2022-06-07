Young Phillies fan seen praying for homer gets surprise message from Bryson Stott

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prayer quickly turned into jubilation for one Phillies fan hoping for a magical home run to sweep the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.The excitement kicked into full gear when Bryce Harper hit a grand slam to tie the ballgame in the bottom of the 8th inning of Sunday's game.The Phillies were trailing by one run (7-6) heading into the 9th inning, and that's when Caden Marge, of West Chester, started praying to the baseball gods. (Hey, we've all been there.)Television cameras captured Caden with his hands up in rally cap mode, hoping Bryson Stott could deliver a walk-off win.The young fan does admit he thought Stott would not come through.But boy was he wrong.Stott sent the ball out of the park to give the Phillies a 3-run win and a series sweep over the Angels.The family would later learn that everyone across the Philadelphia region saw him on television."It was like people were messaging me and ...it just it just exploded," said Caden's father Joe.But the icing on the cake for this young fan might not be just the homer, but a personal message from the Stott himself."Hey Caden, it's Bryson Stott here. Just wanted to say thank you for all your good mojo and your prayers you gave to us yesterday. I'm so happy we could get the win and you were able to witness that. And seeing the joy on your face was pretty awesome," said Stott in a message to Caden.Caden could not stop smiling after watching the video during an interview with Action News."That was amazing...This is been such a great time for us. It's just somebody will never forget," said his father.Caden tells Action News his classmates are already asking for his autograph.