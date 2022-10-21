Phillies fans secure game day essentials ahead of Game 3 of NLCS

With their Phillies gear on and food secured, fans have high hopes for game 3. "I have faith. Faith with a 'PH,'" one fan said.

Many Phillies fans spent the day stocking up on game-day essentials.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People woke up on Friday morning with a different kind of excitement because the Phillies are back in South Philadelphia.

"We're making cookies, Philly Phanatic cupcakes, cakes, and we've sold out twice already so they're refilling them now," said Kathleen Lochel, owner of Lochel's Bakery.

Lochel's Bakery in Horsham sold nearly 200 Phillies cupcakes and more than 50 cakes all before noon.

"I'm here for the Phillies cake, so I drove about 45 minutes to an hour to get a Phillies cake," said Kelly Davies, who drove from Upper Black Eddy.

Fans were already dressed for the game.

"I'm wearing red for 'Red October,' for the Phillies. I have my scrunchy, my round earrings for baseballs and my pin that's very old," explained Sarah Schlesinger from Richboro.

When it comes to game time, let's face it, food is essential!

"You got to have popcorn when Phillies score an inside park home run, of course water to hydrate, candy, and soda," said Renee Goodman of Willow Grove.

Altomonte's Italian market in Warminster was also busy filling orders for the game. Whether it was pizza, cannolis, or rice balls - people are eating well tonight.

"Italian hoagie, that's classic and one of our big sellers, cheesesteaks, anti pasta, wings too," said Michael Grispino the Assistant Manager.

With their Phillies gear on and food and treats secured, fans have high hopes for game three.

"I have faith. Faith with a 'PH,'" Lochel cheered.