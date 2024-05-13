Human remains found in Galloway Twp. identified as missing New York man

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Human remains that were discovered in Galloway Twp., New Jersey nearly three years ago have been identified as those of a missing New York man.

Kevin Morris was 32 years old when he was reported missing out of Staten Island in October 2011.

His remains were found in the 100 block of South Pomona Road on June 7, 2021.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 609-909-7800 or online at ACPO.Tips