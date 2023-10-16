New Jersey college student spreading Phillies pride with spray paint

Zoe Rodriguez started painting the Phillies logo on lawns after a TikTok of her work got overnight attention last season.

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As people across the Philadelphia area show off their Phillies pride, one college student from New Jersey is using her artistic talent to pump up fans in the postseason.

Zoe Rodriguez, 22, of Lumberton, is showcasing her skills on front lawns across the area.

She started painting the Phillies logo on lawns after a TikTok of her work got overnight attention during the Phillies World Series run in 2022.

"By the time I woke up in the morning, I had over 300 messages. The TikTok had over a hundred thousand views," she said. "It just blew up overnight. It was insane."

Since then, Rodriguez has done lawn spray paintings for not only sporting events but also for weddings and birthdays.

"It definitely expanded into other things," she told Action News on Monday afternoon.

Hours before the team plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, Rodriguez visited a home in Voorhees to do a painting on the front lawn.

Rodriguez said that each painting typically takes about 45 minutes and requires about nine cans of spray paint. She said the paint costs her about $70.

Her starting price for the paintings is $100. Rodriguez said the reaction from the customers is priceless.

"It's just the best part for me to see everybody happy, that they like it because I enjoy doing it," she said. "So to make sure they like it, that's enough for me."

As a Rutgers student, Rodriguez said these paintings have become a great side hustle. But, as a Phillies fan, this has also become a passion project.

Last year at this time, Rodriguez said she was doing between 10 and 15 paintings every week. She has done six paintings so far in this postseason run.

Rodriguez said she is hopeful business will pick up as the Phillies continue to play.

"I'm just hopeful it blows up again and can maybe do a couple more houses, and obviously I'm hopeful the Phillies continue onto the World Series again," Rodriguez said. "That would be amazing."