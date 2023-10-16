Phillies host Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1 | What to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Gates open at 5:37 p.m. and first pitch is 8:07 p.m.

Ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native who is currently the head coach for the University of South Carolina women's basketball team, and Jay Wright, a Bucks County native and former head coach of Villanova University's men's basketball team.

The Phillies advanced to the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves three games to one in the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks punched their ticket by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. This will be the first time Arizona has made it to the NLCS since 2007.

Philadelphia has a 49-32 record in home games and a 90-72 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Arizona has gone 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks are 10th in the NL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Monday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

When is the 2023 NLCS?

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 2: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Pitching probables

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts)

What about the ALCS?

Today, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Houston is 90-72 overall and 39-42 in home games. The Astros rank fifth in the AL with 222 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas has a 40-41 record in road games and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have hit 233 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.