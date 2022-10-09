MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule

Fans will have two chances to see playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's "Dancing On My Own" pounded through the speakers.

After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.

It took Aaron Nola pitching four-hit ball into the seventh inning, an early home run from Bryce Harper and some gutsy performances out of the bullpen. But when Zach Eflin retired Tommy Edman to leave the tying run on base, the Phillies had squeezed out a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night for a sweep of their National League wild-card series.

The Phillies will face a familiar foe, the NL East champion Braves, beginning Tuesday in Atlanta.

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Tue, Oct 11 at 1:07 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 2: Wed, Oct 12 at 4:35 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 3: Fri, Oct 14 in Philadelphia

Game 4: Sat, Oct 15 in Philadelphia

Game 5: Sun, Oct 16 in Atlanta

"Our players, they love being in this situation," said Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who took over a struggling club when Joe Girardi was fired early in the season. "And that's what I'm really proud about. There's so many guys that never played in the playoffs and they played really well. The moment didn't get the best of them and I'm really happy about that."

Phillies fans will have two chances to see playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park this week. Click here to learn more about available tickets.