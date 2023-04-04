Phillies' new state-of-the-art PhanaVision is 3rd largest in the MLB

From food and merch to giveaways and a giant new scoreboard, the National League Champion Phillies unveiled what's new at the ballpark this season ahead of their home opener on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baseball is back in a big way.

The Philadelphia Phillies unveiled their new state-of-the-art Phanavision scoreboard Monday. It's 77% larger than the old one. It's 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall -- the third largest in the MLB.

"This new scoreboard got me pumped when they were playing the bass and it was real loud," said former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. "I can't imagine once they fill this ballpark up on Opening Day, and they turn this music up, and that noise, it's gonna be unreal."

On Thursday, fans will welcome back the 2022 National League Champions with plenty of brand-new merchandise, and giveaways to mark the occasion all season long.

SEE ALSO: New snacks unveiled, including first-ever vegan options, ahead of opening day at Citizens Bank Park

This weekend fans will also get a chance to pose with the National League Championship trophy, and fans won't go hungry. There's so many new food options at the ballpark, including Uncle Charlie's Cheesesteaks, it's named after the skipper himself.

"I'm excited about my cheesesteak. I wanna sell more than anybody in the world, so let's go get 'em," Manuel said. "It's good. It's outstanding. It's gonna be big. I'm predicting it's gonna be big at the ballpark."

The home opener at Citizens Bank Park will be held on Thursday, April 6, against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.