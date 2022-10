Greased light poles could be seen in South Philadelphia.

City officials grease light poles ahead of possible Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In case the Philadelphia Phillies clinch a spot in the World Series Sunday, city officials are ready for rowdy celebrations.

Greased light poles could be seen in South Philadelphia.

Greasing the poles, of course, makes them a lot harder to climb.

You may remember the scene in Center City after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Poles had been greased with Crisco, but one determined fan still got to the top.