Philadelphia hotels nearly fully booked for World Series games

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live! Casino & Hotel in South Philadelphia is seeing double the business thanks to an influx of visitors descending on the city to witness the World Series.

Rain washed out Monday night's game, forcing visitors to cancel return flights and book another night's stay at area hotels. But most of them are already fully booked.

"That was part of the challenge moving our work around... Things are quite expensive. We couldn't stay here another night so we had to book another hotel," said Thomas Straus of State College.

According to the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, hotel reservations are up more than 20% because of the World Series, with occupancy at more than 90 percent for hotels in Center City.

"We accommodated as many as we could and we offered referrals to people to some of the other local hotels," said Billhimer.

The extra game on Thursday has Termini Brothers in South Philadelphia very busy, baking 20% more Phillies-themed cupcakes than originally planned.

"We've been making the cupcakes pretty non-stop. We sell about 200-250 per day and a lot of people are placing orders ahead of time so that we actually do have them," said Jackie Bowman, operations manager of Termini Brothers.

Keeping businesses stocked and businesses fully staffed for Thursday has been a scramble all around, but they say it's a good problem to have.