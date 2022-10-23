Businesses have been told to expect, and prepare for, large crowds.

Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.

Businesses have been told to expect, and prepare for, large crowds.

The Philadelphia Police Department sent a letter to homes and businesses, specifically in the areas of Frankford and Cottman avenues.

The department suggesting to businesses that they shut gates and board up, if owners decide to close.

Bars and restaurants have been asked to sell alcohol in plastic cups, instead of glass bottles.

"We are beefing up security, obviously, but the past few years its always just been a party so we got the letter from the city so we have the plastic cups ready and we just have the crew on deck ready to go," says Dia Swan, a bartender at Reale's Restaurant and Bar.

If you plan on driving in the area, pay close attention to the newly posted "no parking" signs along Cottman and Frankford.