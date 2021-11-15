Hook & Master, Crust Pizza bringing new styles to Philly's pizza scene

Looking to change the flavor profile of your pizza game?Hook & Master is a new spot from Iron Chef Jose Garces and partner Steven Seibel, serving up a combination of Chicago and Brooklyn-style pizzas. The Chicago style comes in two variations; The Chicago pan deep dish and the tavern-style thin crust. They serve seafood light bites for appetizers and the tiki lounge upstairs offers creative tiki-style drinks.Crust Pizeria in Havertown is bringing Detroit-style pies to Havertown. A variety of specialty toppings create flavor-packed pies like the South Philly with long hots and sausage.They have an H-town hot honey and Greek-inspired Santorini. The crust is all cheese and each pie is cooked in a special 10x14 pan inspired by the original Detroit pizza cooked in an auto parts pan.1361 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 191222415 Darby Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083