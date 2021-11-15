FYI Philly

Hook & Master, Crust Pizza bringing new styles to Philly's pizza scene

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Hook & Master, Crust Pizza bringing new styles to Philly's pizza scene

Looking to change the flavor profile of your pizza game?

Hook & Master is a new spot from Iron Chef Jose Garces and partner Steven Seibel, serving up a combination of Chicago and Brooklyn-style pizzas. The Chicago style comes in two variations; The Chicago pan deep dish and the tavern-style thin crust. They serve seafood light bites for appetizers and the tiki lounge upstairs offers creative tiki-style drinks.



Crust Pizeria in Havertown is bringing Detroit-style pies to Havertown. A variety of specialty toppings create flavor-packed pies like the South Philly with long hots and sausage.

They have an H-town hot honey and Greek-inspired Santorini. The crust is all cheese and each pie is cooked in a special 10x14 pan inspired by the original Detroit pizza cooked in an auto parts pan.

Hook & Master | Facebook | Instagram
1361 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Crust | Facebook | Instagram
2415 Darby Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiahavertownjose garcesfyi phillyfyi pizza
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Commonweal is a new art gallery for the common good
Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store
Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye
Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News