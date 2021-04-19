WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
fire
Philadelphia pizza shop catches fire, residents in apartments above evacuate
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Philly pizza shop catches fire, residents in apartments above evacuate
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia pizza parlor caught fire early Monday morning forcing residents who lived in the apartments above it to evacuate.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5900 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming.
Authorities said no one was in Hermano's Pizza & Grill at the time.
No injuries were reported.
It was not clear what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wissinoming (philadelphia)
evacuation
fire
pizza
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane
Fire, fight at Upper Darby High School worries district
Man indicted in fire that killed daughter, 3 others in Mercer County
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News