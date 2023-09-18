Meet Philadelphia's newest youth poet laureate, Oyewumi Oyeniyi

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Writing poetry is an outlet, a way for Oyewumi Oyeniyi to tap out from what's happening around her, while also celebrating who she is - a daughter of immigrants.

On Monday, the 17-year-old became Philadelphia's newest youth poet laureate, an honor she didn't think was possible.

"When you don't see yourself in the spaces, it's hard to think you can be part of it; but now I'm here and part of it, and clearly you can too," she said.

That's her message to other teens in the city.

The Cristo Rey High School senior is a student journalist and mental health advocate.

She says her hope this year is to set up writing workshops and reach out trans youth are who are experiencing homelessness.