WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigating after 11-year-old shot, injured in Hunting Park

Officers say an 11-year-old girl was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 12:05AM
Police investigating after 11-year-old shot, injured in Hunting Park
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating after 11-year-old shot, injured in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot and injured on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 11th Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officers say the girl was shot one time in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

She is currently listed in stable condition and police say she will be transported to St. Christopher Hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered in this case.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW