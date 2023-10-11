Police investigating after 11-year-old shot, injured in Hunting Park

Officers say an 11-year-old girl was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot and injured on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 11th Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officers say the girl was shot one time in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

She is currently listed in stable condition and police say she will be transported to St. Christopher Hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered in this case.

