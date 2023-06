A victim says a man yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him in Center City Philadelphia as he was walking with his daughter.

Suspect wanted for yelling anti-Semitic slurs at man in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- A victim says a man yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him in Center City Philadelphia as he was walking with his daughter.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect following the father and his 1-year-old along the 700 block of Walnut Street, near Washington Square Park, on June 15.

The victim says the suspect yelled slurs at him and threatened him.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call police.

