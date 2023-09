Suspects use chain, U-Haul to rip ATM out of Philadelphia business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an ATM was ripped out of a business in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Somerset Street.

Police say the suspect walked into the store, wrapped a chain around the ATM, and dragged it out of the store through the front door using a U-Haul truck.

You can see the suspect placing the ATM in the back of the truck and driving off.

Call police if you have any information.