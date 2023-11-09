Philadelphia police chase stolen car connected to shooting incident; suspect still sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over the scene as police chased a suspect in a stolen car in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Officers say they were following a stolen Hyundai Genesis that was connected to a shooting incident.

The chase began at approximately 7 p.m. and ended near the 3100 block of 17th Street, where the driver jumped out of the car and ran.

Police say they apprehended one individual near the scene, but they were not the suspect from the car.

Investigators also say the stolen vehicle had a fraudulent Delaware paper tag.

Officers are now pulling prints from the Hyundai as they continue searching for the suspect.