Police chase ends when cruiser, suspect vehicle crash into neighboring Houston, TX homes | Video

SkyEye video shows a white Chevy Malibu crashed into the front of a home on Houston's eastside. Meanwhile, an HPD cruiser is crashed through the neighbor's house.

HOUSTON -- There was an unusual end to a chase in Houston after not only the suspect but a Houston police cruiser ended up slamming into separate homes.

The chase, which reached speeds up to 80 miles an hour, started just after noon Thursday. It ended after the suspect, in a white Chevy Malibu crashed into a home, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK video shows.

The suspect hit the curb right outside the house, ricocheted off the lawn and crashed into the home. Video shows the body of the Malibu stuck in a shrub of bushes and the front end slammed into the home's bricks.

As KTRK was capturing video of the scene, it also noticed skid marks on the lawn at the house next door, where the HPD cruiser was found buried at that home.

A lawnmower was also seen on that home's front lawn, but it's unclear if anyone was cutting the grass at the time of the crash.