Road rage suspect crashes into police vehicles during chase in Philadelphia

Police say the incident started after the 24-year-old suspect pointed a gun at a couple.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested a road rage suspect who crashed into multiple police vehicles during a wild chase in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Ann Street.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect pointed a gun at a couple while he was inside a stolen Toyota Camry.

Officers were later notified and tracked the Toyota Camry to the 3100 block of Jasper Street where the suspect briefly stopped before leading officers on a wild pursuit.

"The driver of the Toyota Camry exited the vehicle when police pulled him over. After a few seconds, the guy got back into the vehicle and took off," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.



At one point during the chase, authorities say the driver intentionally backed into the front end of a 24th District police vehicle. The two officers inside the car were not injured.

The chase continued through Kensington and then into Northeast Philadelphia where the suspect crashed into a Philadelphia Highway Patrol vehicle near the 5400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say there were two officers inside the vehicle but they did not suffer serious injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. He has not been identified.

The Toyota Camry was reportedly involved in a robbery and carjacking that happened three days ago in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Small says the vehicle was also allegedly involved in a kidnapping that same day.

It's unclear if the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday night was involved in those incidents.

Police have not said what started the initial confrontation with the couple.

