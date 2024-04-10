Vehicle crashes after being followed by police in Tioga-Nicetown; 3 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were taken into custody after a driver lost control and crashed in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue.
Police say officers were following the car before the crash.
The driver then smashed into a utility pole and flipped over several times in front of a SEPTA bus.
We are working to learn why Pennsylvania state police were following the car before it sped off, prompting help from Philadelphia police.