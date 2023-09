PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. when the officers' cruiser slammed into an SUV at West Allegheny Avenue and West Glenwood Avenue in Fairhill.

Action News is working to learn more about the officers' conditions and if anyone else was injured.

The officers were being treated at Temple University Hospital.

It was not immediately clear where the officers were headed at the time of the crash.