Philadelphia surpasses 200 homicides for year; 15 people shot in another violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia has surpassed 200 homicides for the year as another violent weekend left more than a dozen people shot.From Friday night to Sunday night, at least 15 people had been shot including two victims who died from their injuries. Three of the shootings happened just 15 minutes apart.Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was shot at Schwartz Playground on the 1500 block of North 10th Street in North Philadelphia.The victim was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this case.At around the same time, also in North Philadelphia, two people were shot in a car.A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say a juvenile in the car was not shot.A 28-year-old man was shot and killed around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. One person was taken into custody.Officers responded to reports of the shot up car at 25th and Indiana streets, but they're still trying to figure out exactly where the suspect or suspects opened fire.Around 12:22 a.m. Sunday, police say a 62-year-old man was shot three times in the chest on the 900 block of East Cayuga Street.The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police say an arrest has been made.Philadelphia's homicide rate is up 36% from this time last year. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of homicides for 2021 stood at 201.