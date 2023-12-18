Philadelphia police cruiser, Amazon delivery truck involved in car crash

Footage from the scene shows both vehicles sustained damage during the collision.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police cruiser and an Amazon delivery truck were involved in a crash in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on South 53rd Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

According to investigators, no injuries were reported in the crash.

Police have not stated whether an officer was in the car during the incident.

It is also unclear whether the heavy rain contributed to the crash.