2 Philadelphia police cruisers crash into each other, damage steps to house

Both cruisers had their lights and sirens on when they crashed into each other.

Monday, March 27, 2023 4:05AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police cruisers collided with one another Sunday night, sending one of the vehicles onto the steps of someone's home.

Officials say one of the cars was traveling east on Thompson Road and the other was driving southbound on 58th Street in West Philadelphia at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Both cruisers had their lights and sirens on when they crashed into each other.

One officer refused treatment, and two others are being treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital

Officials say they are expected to be okay.

The crash is still under investigation.

