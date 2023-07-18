Philadelphia police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate incidents of deadly gun violence in the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police spent Tuesday morning investigating two separate incidents of deadly gun violence in the city.

The first incident happened at about 11 p.m. Monday at a gas station at Front and Hunting Park streets in North Philadelphia.

Police said a group of about 15 people were hanging out in the gas station parking lot when a white sedan drove by and someone began firing.

A 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both hit by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital.

The 35-year-old died and the 21-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Two tow trucks were also hit by the spray of bullets.

Police said the incident was caught on the gas station's surveillance cameras, and they are speaking with several witnesses.

A short time later, police responded to another shooting on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

Officers arrived to find a man fatally shot in the backseat of a minivan at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they believe someone opened the rear passenger door and fired on the victim.

The victim was known to frequent the area in his minivan.

Police are checking real-time crime cameras and business surveillance cameras to see if the incident may have been captured.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police.

