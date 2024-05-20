$5,000 reward offered in search for suspect wanted for assault of Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered as the search continues for a suspect wanted for the assault of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.

Arthur Jones, 38, remains at large following the attack last week.

The reward includes $2,500 from the U.S. Marshals and another $2,500 from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

The money will be paid upon Jones' arrest, the Marshals say.

Jones stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of dice on his left forearm . His last known address was in the 600 block of W. Harold Street.

"A fugitive who has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer becomes a priority case for this task force. We are hoping the public can provide information which will expedite bringing a dangerous individual to justice," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said in a statement.

Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or at www.usmarshals.gov.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 12 on Oxford Street near Ridge Avenue.

Investigators say the officer, 42-year-old Eric Rodriguez, was heading home after his shift when he encountered a car blocking the intersection as an after-hours club let out.

Police say Rodriguez honked his horn, and that's when one of the suspects, 23-year-old Cian Dennis, allegedly punched Rodriguez while he was still inside his car.

Rodriguez got out and identified himself as a police officer, authorities say, and that's when Dennis allegedly pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it at his side.

There was a struggle between the officer and Dennis, and that's when 24-year-old Yusef Coleman allegedly approached Rodriguez from behind and put him in a headlock.

Coleman was armed, police say, and there was a struggle over the gun. The officer pushed the gun away and the magazine fell out.

Police say Rodriguez then fired the remaining round in the gun. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Dennis then allegedly pointed a gun at the officer and told him to drop the weapon. The officer was then beaten by multiple people and his personal gun was stolen from its holster. Police say it was recovered last Tuesday.

An on-duty officer arrived at the scene and people in the crowd fled.

Coleman took off in a black BMW, police say, and struck Rodriguez's leg. Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

Dennis and Coleman were arrested last week, as was 24-year-old Khamil Brown.

