Police seek public's help in search for suspects wanted in Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in tracking down four suspects linked to a homicide on July 6.

Newly-released surveillance video shows four men approaching the scene of the shooting at about 11 p.m., in the 4700 block of Griscom Street, in the city's Frankford section.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and later died at the hospital.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call police.
