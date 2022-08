Two men were killed in two separate shootings on Monday night.

The first shooting happened in the city's Tacony section. A short time later, a man was fatally shot in Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.

The first happened just after 8 p.m. in the city's Tacony section.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 7400 block of State Road.

Then, about an hour later, police say a man in Frankford was shot in the head.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.