Philadelphia Police Department names acting director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has announced its new hire for acting director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Tamyra Ramsey, a West Philadelphia native, is known for her ability to spur creativity inside companies, peacefully resolving conflict, and building transformational change, the department stated.

She received her bachelor's from George Mason University, a certificate in DEI from the Wisconsin School of Business, and is working on her master's in urban health at Drexel University.

Ramsey will hold the position of acting director until a permanent replacement is found, officials added.

This news comes just weeks after Leslie Marant left the role as the police department's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

Police officials cited restructuring within the department for Marant's departure.