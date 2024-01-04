Leslie Marant out as Philadelphia Police Department's diversity, equity and inclusion officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Leslie Marant is out as the Philadelphia Police Department's first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
The city says her employment with the force ended on Tuesday.
Her hiring made history in April 2022 under former Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
A police spokesperson told Action News the DEI office remains active, however, the department would not comment on personnel matters but says with a brand new police commissioner, restructuring and realignment is common.
An interim DEI director will be announced while a national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.