Leslie Marant out as Philadelphia Police Department's diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Thursday, January 4, 2024 11:39AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Leslie Marant is out as the Philadelphia Police Department's first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

The city says her employment with the force ended on Tuesday.

Her hiring made history in April 2022 under former Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

A police spokesperson told Action News the DEI office remains active, however, the department would not comment on personnel matters but says with a brand new police commissioner, restructuring and realignment is common.

An interim DEI director will be announced while a national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

