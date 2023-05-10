Mother, 3 children injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run near City Hall

The family of four was hit by a driver who was speeding in a Jeep with its headlights off, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run driver struck the woman and her three children just north of Philadelphia's City Hall on Tuesday night.

Police said the four victims were struck at Broad and Arch streets just after 10 p.m. when a dark grey Jeep was being chased by police.

"One witness said it looked like the mother tried to push at least one or some of her children out of the way, but it appears from evidence on the scene that two of the children were knocked out of their footwear," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the mother suffered "severe head trauma."

Investigators said the mother appears to be in her 40's or 50's and that the children are ages 8, 10 and 11.

The 8-year-old suffered two broken bones and the other two had bumps and bruises, according to police.

Police said a witness told them the children were calling for their mother after the crash as medics worked on her.

The family of four was hit by a driver who was speeding in a Jeep with its headlights off, police said.

The incident started when an officer saw the Jeep speeding the wrong way on JFK Boulevard at 16th Street in Center City.

Police said the officer followed the vehicle and then more officers spotted it speeding on Arch Street in the right direction at 8th Street with its headlights off.

Those officers followed the Jeep along Arch past Reading Terminal Market and the Pennsylvania Convention Center to the area between 13th and Broad Streets in front of Trader Joe's.

That's where police said the Jeep struck the mother and her three kids, launching the mom at least 20 feet.

The Jeep kept going, but the officers had to stop to help the family that got hit, police said.

"Fortunately, not only do we have witnesses, the vehicle parts will hopefully help us identify the vehicle, but we have real-time crime cameras at the intersection of Broad and Arch and we have multiple businesses with exterior cameras right at the location of the accident," Small said.

Two of the children were taken to Jefferson Hospital where their mother is being treated.

The 8-year-old is being treated at CHOP for two broken bones.