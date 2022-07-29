'My left side was broken': South Street hit-and-run victim speaks out

"My injuries are bad, but the psychological feelings are worse than the injuries," said Fedra Ruiz Aleman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a local woman seriously injured.

It happened on June 4 at the intersection of 6th and South streets during Fedra Ruiz Aleman's routine walk home from work.

"I just heard like a car, I don't know if it's braking or trying to go really fast. Next thing you know, I was on the floor and can't move," said Aleman. "I just remember all of a sudden being on the floor and the warm blood going through my face. There was this one really nice man by my side telling me, 'Stay with me, don't fall asleep.'"

Action News obtained the surveillance video that shows the white Ford Fusion barrel forward hitting Aleman, a light pole and the storefront of City Blue.

The two people inside the car got out and ran.

It was an intense impact her husband heard over the phone.

"It's awful. You have no control over the situation, you can't be there to help the person you care about the most," said Peter Lawrence.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m., according to the police report. Police towed the car, but so far no one has been arrested in the case.

Police said finding the suspect may be difficult as the car wasn't reported stolen and wasn't properly registered.

"I think that they were young, but even if they were in their teens or early 20's, you got to be a better human being," said Aleman.

Aleman has undergone two major surgeries after shattering the entire left side of her body, which is now filled with metal screws.

Doctors said it could be seven months before she can walk on her own.

Aleman said the majority of the healing that's left isn't physical.

"My injuries are bad, but the psychological feelings are worse than the injuries. I feel like I don't know how to cope. I don't know how to get better. I'll get there," said Aleman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.