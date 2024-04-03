23 iPhones worth $25K stolen from Philadelphia AT&T store; suspects wanted, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of iPhones from an AT &T store in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Red Lion Road.

Police say two masked men entered the store and demanded merchandise. They made off with 23 iPhones valued at $25,000.

The first suspect was seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blank pants and gray sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the chest and black pants, police say.

According to investigators, the suspects were last seen fleeing in a white SUV heading eastbound on Calera Road.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.