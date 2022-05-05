shooting

Man shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kensington section

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured Thursday in a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 12 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and was rushed by private car to Temple University Hospital - Episcopal Campus.

Police said the victim was listed in critical but stable condition, but medics transferred him to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.

There no word on if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

