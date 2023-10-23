Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

Patrick Heron will serve 15 to 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting women and girls, often while in uniform in his police vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office answered questions following last week's guilty plea and sentencing of a former police officer on 200 counts of sex abuse.

Prosecutors said they hope the plea will spare the victims the anguish of having to testify.

Officials say Heron sexually assaulted at least 48 women and girls.

Heron retired from the force in 2019.