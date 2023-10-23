  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

Patrick Heron will serve 15 to 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting women and girls.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 11:37AM
Former Philly cop sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting 48 young women
EMBED <>More Videos

Patrick Heron will serve 15 to 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting women and girls, often while in uniform in his police vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office answered questions following last week's guilty plea and sentencing of a former police officer on 200 counts of sex abuse.

Patrick Heron will serve 15 to 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting women and girls, often while in uniform in his police vehicle.

Patrick Heron

Prosecutors said they hope the plea will spare the victims the anguish of having to testify.

Officials say Heron sexually assaulted at least 48 women and girls.

Heron retired from the force in 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW