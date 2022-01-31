Armed man shot by police in Philadelphia's Fairmount section

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11526812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers shot an armed man on Monday night in the city's Fairmount section, Action News has learned.Chopper 6 was over the active investigation near 27th and Brown streets.The call came in around 5 p.m. for a man with a gun.Action News has learned that two officers shot the man after he refused to drop his weapon.The man was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition or if any officers were injured.A large police presence could be seen near the entrance of a neighborhood bar."Just heard about two shots at first. Kind of was coming out the house, I heard him stop for a little bit and was just like, 'huh, that's weird," recalled one neighbor.Police have not said where the shooting occurred and how many shots were fired.