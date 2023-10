Philadelphia officer maced while trying to break up fight in Manayunk

Philadelphia officer maced while trying to break up fight in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after getting maced in the city's Manayunk neighborhood.

The officer responded to a hookah lounge along the 4200 block of Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the officer tried to break up a fight when he was maced in the face.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say a suspect was taken in to custody.