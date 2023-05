Police said one person was killed in the shooting. A second victim was found inside a home, but that person's condition was not made available.

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's Ogontz section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police said one person was killed in the shooting.

A second victim was found inside a home, but that person's condition was not made available.

There was also no word on what led up to the shooting.

