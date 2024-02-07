Multiple law enforcement agencies share results of drug trafficking investigation in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police, Pennsylvania State Police, and Homeland Security are touting the results of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Attorney General Michelle Henry says 6 people were arrested during a sweep on Thursday.

Six alleged traffickers, all from Philadelphia, were charged and arrested. They are: Jose Fernandez de La Cruz, 32; Jose Fernandez de La Cruz, 23; Anneury de La Cruz, 26; Jahmire Johnson, 18; Gianna Smith, 20; and Edward Murphy, 36.

All are charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and corrupt organizations - all felonies. Bail was set for each defendant between $100,000 and $750,000.

"Months of investigation and collaboration with our partner agencies led to the arrests of upper-level traffickers and the removal of enough fentanyl to put millions of people at risk," Attorney General Henry said. "My office remains committed to holding predatory dealers accountable for being just that - individuals selling deadly poisons without a concern for the human impact."

Investigators served search warrants at residences on Glenview Street, Tulip Street, and East Allegheny Avenue.

The following was seized, according to officials:

5,015 grams of fentanyl (packaged and bulk)

93 grams of crack cocaine

81 grams of marijuana

33 grams of methamphetamine

2 firearms