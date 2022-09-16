Philadelphia police on longer shifts this weekend in response to gun violence

Meanwhile, more than 70 news police officers will join the ranks after Friday's graduation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is trying to address its epidemic of gun violence by requiring police officers to work longer hours.

Starting this weekend, officers on patrol will work longer shifts.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, police patrols will change to 12-hour shifts rather than eight hour shifts.

The department has been challenged in its effort to manage outbursts of violence during recent weekends.

The goal is to allow for more officers to respond to incidents.

In a news conference about gun violence earlier this week, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a better solution will have to be found.

"As I've said time and time again, this isn't sustainable long term," said Outlaw.

Meanwhile, 72 new Philadelphia police officers and two Temple police officers are now ready to serve their communities.

The Action Cam was at Friday's graduation ceremony for the Police Academy's class number 396 in North Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Outlaw, and FOP President John McNesby all praised the graduates for the investment they are making toward their futures.

Outlaw says this is a difficult time to be a police officer in Philadelphia, and praised each officer for their commitment to justice.