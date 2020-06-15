Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner announce review of city's protest response

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6239444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Jim Kenney released his agenda for police reform in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced a plan for an independent review of the city's response to "recent protests and other activities," they announced in a joint statement on Monday.The review will include investigations into the use of force by Philadelphia police.The scope of the review by an independent consultant is currently being drafted and the city will issue a request for proposals when it is finalized, the city leaders said.However, Kenney and Outlaw said they anticipate the tasks will include:-Analyze relevant Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) incident, use-of-force, and other internal or investigative reports and data from May 29 through June 15, 2020 (or later) regarding interactions with persons engaging in protest and other activities to determine if the Department's actions were in accordance with PPD policies and procedures, as well as current police best practices.-Collect and review body-worn camera footage, news and social media accounts, stationary video, audio recordings, photographs, directives, standard operating procedures, and other documents in the PPD's possession.-Interview selected participants and/or eyewitnesses to police activities.-Evaluate the PPD's application of force during protests and any unrelated criminal activity, including whether the use of less than lethal munitions was consistent with policy or otherwise appropriate.-Assess whether additional limitations or categorical prohibitions are needed on certain types of force.-Collect and review factual evidence from other law enforcement agencies assisting the PPD in the field, including the Pennsylvania State Police.-Analyze the PPD's overall tactical response to peaceful protests and any separate criminal activity, including the deployment of personnel, response times, and geographic dispersal.-Provide monthly reports to the Inspector General's Office and the City Solicitor's Office during the contract period. These reports will focus on preliminary findings and the progress of the development of the investigation.-Provide a written report of the findings and recommendations to improve the PPD's protocols and policies for use of force. The final report, as well as updates on preliminary findings, will be made public.The consultant has yet to be selected, and a timeline and budget have not been determined.