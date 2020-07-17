Philadelphia police seek child who may be in danger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released an unsettling video showing a little girl who might be in trouble.

Camera footage shows the 10-year-old girl running on Kimball Street- near 11th Street, in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the child ran up to a couple around 6 p.m. Friday scared and distressed, saying she was lost.

But when the adults tried to call 911, the little girl asked them to please not call the police and ran away.

If you have any information on the child, contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiasafetychild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for Allentown officers involved in controversial restraint: DA
Gov. Wolf yanks COVID-19 funding from Lebanon County
Hazard pay to be made available for Pa. frontline workers
Pa. Attorney General sues multiple towing companies in Philadelphia
Montgomery Co. releases school reopening recommendations
Pennsylvania sports teams ask to allow fans in the stands
2 New Jersey swim clubs close due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Driver killed, witnesses rescue passenger in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Delco officer on administrative leave after admitting to racist remark
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Bodycam video: NJ Transit police officer revives baby born in train station
Owner of John's Roast Pork assaulted at his South Philadelphia eatery
More TOP STORIES News