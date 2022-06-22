Philadelphia police search for woman wanted in Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify a suspect caught on surveillance camera shooting a man in the city's Kensington section.The woman was first captured on surveillance video inside a bar near the shooting scene on June 6.According to police, the woman can then be seen outside talking to the victim near Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue at 2:43 a.m.Video then shows her pulling out a gun and shooting the man in the abdomen.SEPTA police officers were dispersing a large crowd nearby when they heard the shot.The man was taken to an Temple University Hospital in stable condition.The suspect is described as a woman in her 40s or 50s with several tattoos on her chest.Anyone with information is asked to call police.