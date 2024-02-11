Authorities were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after gunshots were fired near Temple University campus on Saturday.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators say they found roughly 500 juveniles at the scene.

The crowd refused to leave the area, according to police.

Officers then say at approximately 6 p.m., several gunshots rang out in the crowd.

University officials sent out a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning students about the situation.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Police say they are remaining in the area as the investigation continues.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker