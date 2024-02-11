Police investigate shots fired after large crowd gathers near Temple University

Authorities were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after gunshots were fired near Temple University campus on Saturday.
Authorities were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, investigators say they found roughly 500 juveniles at the scene.
The crowd refused to leave the area, according to police.
Officers then say at approximately 6 p.m., several gunshots rang out in the crowd.
University officials sent out a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning students about the situation.
No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.
Police say they are remaining in the area as the investigation continues.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker