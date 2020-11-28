Neighbor complaints led police to an illegal speakeasy in Frankford: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbor complaints led police to an alleged illegal speakeasy in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Friday.

From the outside, the building on the 4200 block of Leiper Street looks like an autobody shop. On the Inside, police tell Action News they uncovered a gambling ring and prostitution.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers conducted their investigation.

Police have not yet released any further details at this time.
