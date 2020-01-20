Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen during attack in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for several suspects after a 14-year-old boy was attacked and robbed while walking home from school.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on January 10 in the 300 block of East Rockland Street.

Police released surveillance video of the assault on Monday.

The video shows the teen walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male approaches from his right and starts to punch him.

The teenage victim falls to the ground as another male approaches and joins in the attack.

The pair kick the victim before running off.

At one point, the teen's Samsung Galaxy S7 cell phone was stolen.

The teen starts to get back up as the video ends. Police say he was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
