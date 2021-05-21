feel good

Phillies join entourage of supporters to surprise military hero in South Jersey

By
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies joined the Warrior Watch Riders and an entourage of supporters on Thursday to salute a military hero in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It was quite a surprise for First Sergeant Arthur "Sonny" Wimberly and his service dog Juno.

"It's hard to put into words how much this means," says Sgt. Wimberly. "It was absolutely amazing to see so many people support me for something I did many years ago. I never looked at it as anything. I was just doing my job."

Sgt. Wimberly is a Vietnam Army veteran who has multiple sclerosis. He's a para-athlete and an avid Phillies fan.

On Thursday, both Sgt. Wimberly and his dog Juno got matching jerseys.

"It's wonderful," Wimberly says. "I'm surprised about this whole day."

Sgt. Wimberly and Juno will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the "Phillies Salute to Service Night presented by Toyota" during Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

