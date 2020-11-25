Shooting leads to crash that leaves woman critical, injures 5 children in West Philadelphia, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a shooting and a subsequent car crash left a woman critically injured and five young children in the hospital early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of 51st and Market streets.



Police said a 34-year-old woman was shot two times in the back while she was a passenger riding in a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan then crashed into an SUV carrying a family with five children ages three to 11 and their parents. The SUV was flipped onto its side from the impact of the crash.

Investigators said a man who was driving the Nissan left the wounded woman behind. Police said she was able to walk to a nearby store after the crash to ask for help.

"We know that vehicle was struck at least 15 times by gunfire. We found at least 15 bullets in that vehicle and in the back of the vehicle and the rear window was shot out," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officials said the woman is in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital and will undergo surgery this morning.

Police said the five kids who were riding in the SUV were shaken up and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with minor injuries.
