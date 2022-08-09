1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside North Philly Popeyes; 47 shots fired

The driver of the Honda was shot in the chest. However, he was able to drive three blocks away.

A male passenger sitting in the backseat was pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three gunmen wanted in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Popeyes fast food restaurant in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday just minutes after the restaurant on the 400 block of Lehigh Avenue closed for the night.

Police say three people in their late teens were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot, one was a Popeyes employee.

Police say three armed suspects approached the vehicle and started shooting, firing 47 bullets at the parked car. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the Honda was shot in the chest. However, he was able to drive three blocks away to the 2700 block of North Fairhill Street. That's where medics found the victims and transported them to Temple University Hospital.

A male passenger sitting in the backseat was pronounced dead.

The driver was listed in critical condition.

A female passenger was shot in the arm and listed as stable.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight over a girlfriend.